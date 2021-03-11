Indiana: 922 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 922 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 32 additional deaths have been reported.

They said 1,203,613 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents and 771,091 are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes Hoosiers that received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 12,382 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 420 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The totals include 3,964 historical tests affecting 63 Hoosiers from a lab that had not previously submitted that data. All of those results were negative.

The update brings to 670,074 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,166,538 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,161,087 Wednesday. A total of 8,353,553 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 50 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements. Additional locations and appointments are being added when vaccine becomes available.