Police find Wells County suspect dead

Wells County Sheriff’s department found a man they were searching for dead on Wednesday.

The Wells County Sheriff’s department was investigating information that Scott A. Kaehr, 42, from Wells County, who was wanted for multiple counts of felony invasion of privacy, had returned to the area after working in the southern part of the state.

Officers learned that Kaehr was at a home north of Markle, a statement from the Wells County sheriff said.

Kaehr was found deceased on the property, after police got a search warrant and called in the Indian State Police Emergency Response Team for safety concerns, the statement said.

Kaehr's cause of death will be released by the Wells County coroner’s office.

The roads were closed in the area while officers worked the scene.