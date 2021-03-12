Friday, March 12, 2021 4:41 pm
Big Ten men: OSU holds off Purdue 87-78 in overtime
The Journal Gazette
No. 9 Ohio State has defeated No. 20 Purdue 87-78 in overtime in the men's Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Buckeyes, now 20-8, will play Michigan in a semifinal game Saturday. The Boilermakers fell to 18-9.
