Big Ten men: OSU holds off Purdue 87-78 in overtime

No. 9 Ohio State has defeated No. 20 Purdue 87-78 in overtime in the men's Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes, now 20-8, will play Michigan in a semifinal game Saturday. The Boilermakers fell to 18-9.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.