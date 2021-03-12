More than 41,000 in Allen fully vaccinated

A total of 41,046 Allen County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data provided by Indiana's new vaccine dashboard shows.

That means about 10.8% of the county's population has received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single shot developed by Johnson and Johnson. About 16.1% of Allen County's population -- or 61,097 people -- have had their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, the dashboard states. Allen County's total population is 379,299 people.

About 57.6% of residents age 80 and older have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 67.5% have at least received their first dose. Residents age 50 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

About 54.7% of residents age 70 to 74 are fully inoculated, followed by the 75 to 79 age group at 53.7%. About 27% of residents age 65 to 69 have been fully vaccinated in Allen County, the dashboard states.

The numbers drop sharply from there, showing only 9.8% of residents age 60 to 64 are fully inoculated. The dashboard reports similar percentages for the 55 to 59 and 50 to 54 age groups.

Much higher numbers of Allen County residents have received their first dose of vaccine, however. About 69.2% of residents age 70 to 74 have at received at least their first shot, followed by the 65 to 69 and 60 to 64 age groups at 56.4% and 33.5%, respectively. About 20.9% of county residents age 55 to 59 have received an initial dose, the dashboard sates.

A total of 1,230,710 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana to date, the Indiana Department of Health said in a news release Friday. A total of 792,217 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

The state's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/index.htm.

The Allen County Department of Health on Friday announced one more county resident has died and 99 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings Allen County's total cases to 36,573, with 649 deaths.

Three new DeKalb County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, the county health department said in a Friday news release. That brings DeKalb County's total cases to 3,933, with 77 deaths.

Statewide, 973 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 671,023. Twenty-eight more Hoosiers have died, the Indiana Department of Health said in a news release.

