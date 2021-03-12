Big Ten men: Michigan 79, Maryland 66

INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting a shouting match with the Maryland bench, but the No. 4 Wolverines won 79-66 Friday to reach the Big Ten semifinals.

Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan (20-3). The Wolverines rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and will next play either No. 9 Ohio State or No. 21 Purdue in Saturday's first semifinal game.

Michigan swung the game by ending the first half on a 16-2 run and starting the second half on an 11-4 spurt.

But during a timeout with 10:44 to go, Howard walked toward midcourt and shouted toward the Maryland bench. The refs called two technical fouls on Howard and another on Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon, who was not ejected.

Maryland took advantage by scoring five straight points to cut a 10-point deficit in half. But the Wolverines answered with an 8-0 run to make it 65-52 with 7:22 left and Maryland never seriously challenged again.

Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks each scored 16 points for the league's regular-season champs. Eric Ayala scored 19 points and Darryl Morsell added 16 to lead the eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-13).

