Indiana: 878 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 878 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 671,859 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 12,436 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,177,730 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,172,282 Friday. A total of 8,425,552 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 816,080 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.