Suicide attempt closes I-69

Police in DeKalb County are investigating an incident involving a suicidal suspect who shut down traffic Friday evening along Interstate 69.

Officers received a report of a male sitting in a white Mercedes van threatening to shoot himself at the I-69 rest park, just north of Union Chapel Road, about 5:46 p.m., they said.

Police said the driver stated he had a gun and would fire it if officers or medical staff arrived.

Lanes between the 323 and 326 mile markers of I-69 were shut down before the person drove the van north on the interstate, officers said.

The driver was later stopped a mile north of the rest park, treated for self-inflicted injuries and taken to a local hospital for a mental exam, police said.

Officers said they found a loaded pistol inside the van.

No further information was provided.