Angola man injured in morning crash

An Angola man was injured this morning after the car he was driving left the road and crashed down a steep embankment, the Steuben County sheriff’s department said.

Deputies were called to Indiana 120 and County Road 700 North in rural Jamestown Township around 5:15 a.m. and found a Hummer H-3 at the bottom of an embankment, the department said in a statement. It said investigators believe Erick Manuel Ortiz, 32, failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to leave the road and go down the embankment, rolling several times.

Ortiz, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was able to pull himself out of the car, the statement said. He was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.