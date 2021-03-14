Lifetime Products recalls 6-Foot seminar tables due to the brace arms can fail to lock the table legs into place and the table can collapse, posing an injury risk to consumers.

This recall involves Lifetime Products 6-Foot Seminar Tables with model #80176. The tables have gray metal frames and white plastic tops. The tables measure 6 feet long by 18 inches wide by 28 inches high. The “Lifetime” logo is molded into each end of the upper surface of the table top. A green product ID sticker located on the underside of the table has the model number and the year and chronological day of manufacture in the first five digits (Example: June 23, 2020 = 20175), followed by a two-digit number for the factory. The recalled tables were manufactured between August 7, 2016 (16220) and June 23, 2020 (20175).

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seminar tables and contact Lifetime Products for a free repair bracket.

Consumers can contact Lifetime Products at 800-292-3865 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT, by email at customercare@lifetime.com or online at lifetime.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Lifetime Products has received one report from a consumer who identified 11 tables with the brace arms not properly locking into place. No injuries have been reported.

The tables were sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, Samsclub.com and other websites and at Lifetime Stores in Utah and Idaho from August 2016 through November 2020 for about $90.