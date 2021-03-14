Hillsdale Furniture recalls Jennings counter and bar stools due to the stool seat can break off the base, posing a fall hazard.

This recall involves Hillsdale Furniture’s Jennings counter and bar stools with date codes between 08/2020 and 01/06/2021. The date code is on the bottom of the seat. The recalled counter and bar stools have a tan wooden seat, a wooden back and a metal base and were sold in counter and bar heights.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Jennings counter and bar stools and contact Hillsdale Furniture for a free repair kit.

Consumers can contact Hillsdale Furniture at 800-368-0999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@hillsdalefurniture.com, or online https://hillsdalefurniture.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

The firm received reports of 21 stool seats either that broke off their bases or had loose welding. No injuries have been reported.

The furniture pieces were sold at Raymour, Nebraska Furniture, Mathis Bros. Furniture, and other furniture stores nationwide from October 2020 through January 2021 for about $200.