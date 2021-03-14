Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, March 14, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 701 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 672,554 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,446 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,182,366 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,177,730 on Saturday. A total of 8,452,256 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 1,270,966 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 830,862 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.