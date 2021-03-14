Items inside home slow down firefighting efforts

A large number of items inside a southeast-side home slowed down firefighter efforts Saturday night, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1900 block of East Pontiac just after 10 p.m. and found smoke coming from several places inside the two-story home, the fire department said in a statement.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes, but the large amount of items stacked in several rooms on the first floor made fighting the fire slightly difficult, the statement said.