Wintry mix falling over northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will develop from southwest to northeast this afternoon into early this evening over most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, affecting the evening commute, the National Weather Service said.

The precipitation in Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties is expected this afternoon, the weather service said.

It said light icing is possible, especially on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses; light snow and sleet accumulation is possible, too, especially on roads that are untreated.

Persons planning travel across the area this afternoon should be prepared for locally hazardous travel, the weather service said.