3 magistrates selected as finalists for Superior Court bench

Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose from among three Allen County magistrates -- all of them women -- to be the county's next Superior Court judge.

A Judicial Nominating Commission named three finalists today for the job -- Circuit Court Magistrate Ashley Hand and Superior Court magistrates Lori Morgan and Sherry Hartzler.

The nominating commission named the three finalists after interviewing them and attorney Matthew Skeens, who also applied for the job but was not chosen as a finalist.

Holcomb will choose Hand, Morgan or Hartzler to replace Superior Court Judge Charles Pratt in the court's Family Relations Division. Pratt announced last month he'll retire in May.

Hand was appointed a Circuit Court magistrate a year ago and was a partner at Beckman Lawson, LLP, of Fort Wayne.

Hartzler was appointed a magistrate in Superior Court's Family Relations Division in 2015.

Morgan has been a magistrate in Superior Court's Family Relations Division for 26 years.

More than 3,300 people have signed a petition started by ChangeMakers Fort Wayne urging the governor to appoint Morgan as judge.

ChangeMakers is asking the governor to appoint a qualified Black judge and believes Morgan is that person.

This is Morgan's fourth attempt to become a judge.

