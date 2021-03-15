Coroner IDs victims of fatal crashes

The Allen County coroner's office has identified two victims in separate fatal crashes.

Nina R. Wold, 75, of Peru, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 8800 block of U.S. 24 West on February 25, the coroner's office said.

Wold was taken to a hospital where she died Thursday.

The coroner's office has also identified the victim of a crash Thursday at Coldwater and Dupont roads as Shirley Evans, 88, of Fort Wayne.

Evans was taken to a hospital where she died Friday, the coroner's office said.

Both Wold and Evans' cause of death was from blunt force injuries from motor vehicle crashes, the coroner's office said. The coroner's office has ruled their deaths accidental.

Wold is the ninth fatal traffic victim and Evans is the 10th fatal traffic victim this year in Allen County.

Both victims were passengers and were wearing seat belts at the time of the crashes.