Indiana fires Archie Miller, search for new coach begins

The Archie Miller Era is over for Indiana basketball.

The Hoosiers announced this morning that the embattled coach, who led the program to a 67-58 record in four seasons at the helm and did not reach the NCAA Tournament in any of the three seasons it was held during his tenure, has been removed as the basketball coach. The search for a new coach has begun, though athletic director Scott Dolson noted in his statement he will not establish a formal search committee.

"I wanted to wait until the conclusion of the season before evaluating the leadership of our men's basketball program," Dolson said in a statement. "In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development, and playing philosophy and strategy. That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time. I shared my assessment with Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, and he accepted my recommendation.

"I want to thank Archie Miller, his staff, and their families for their service and commitment to IU and for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, the men's basketball program and Indiana University. We wish Archie and his family all the best in the next steps of their journey."

Miller has a buyout clause in his contract worth in excess of $10 million over the remaining three years of his deal. The costs of that buyout will be paid by private donors to the university, Dolson said in his statement, because of the university's tight budget following the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller went just 33-44 in Big Ten play as coach of the Hoosiers and Indiana has finished at or below .500 in conference play in five straight seasons for the first time since 1919. IU lost the final six games of Miller's tenure, including a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament in which the Hoosiers missed their last 13 shots.

During the second half of the loss to the Scarlet Knights, fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis chanted "Fire Archie" on a regular basis. Indiana went 12-15 this season.

"We're in a good spot," Miller said after the loss. "Didn't capitalize on some opportunities this year to put ourselves in a position to be able to bounce back after last year's season was cut short."

The Hoosiers likely would have made the NCAA Tournament in 2020 had the tournament not been canceled because of the pandemic. Indiana finished that season 20-12, the only 20-win season in Miller's tenure.

Among the candidates the Hoosiers will probably at least try to gauge interest from for the position are Baylor coach Scott Drew, a former coach at Valparaiso who has led the formerly moribund Bears program to a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, and Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, who was an associate head coach under Bob Knight with the Red Raiders. Also among the candidates is likely to be former PFW coach Dane Fife, who is now an assistant coach at Michigan State. Fife led the Mastodons to an 82-97 record in five seasons and played college basketball at Indiana from 1998 to 2002. He was a member of the last Hoosiers team to reach the Final Four.

"Indiana Basketball has a long, rich history of success that dates back generations," Dolson said in his statement. "Our five national championships and 22 Big Ten titles make us one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history. I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should.

"I will consult within the University and with trusted experts in the state and around the country as I seek out and recruit a new coach. The work to find the next leader of Indiana Basketball will begin immediately, and I will seek a chief executive that I can partner with to reestablish the brand and national presence of Indiana Basketball."

dsinn@jg.net