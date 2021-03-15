The Journal Gazette
 
    GM hiring 200 part-time temporary workers in Fort Wayne

    The Journal Gazette

    General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant is accepting applications for 200 temporary part-time jobs. 

    The jobs are for the spring and summer vacation period, a statement from the company said. 

    Base pay is $16.67 an hour, with a 5% shift premium for second-shift workers and a 10% shift premium for third-shift workers. Applicants must be 18 years old and willing to work flexible shift hours with little notice. 

    To apply, go to https://search-careers.gm.com/job/GENEA0084JR000000039ENUS/Production-Worker-Temporary-Part-Time-16-67hr 

     

     

