Manchester University offering 2 new nursing programs

Manchester University will be offering two new nursing programs this fall.

Applications are being accepted for programs offering an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing second degree and a traditional BSN degree, the university said in a statement today.

The accelerated program is for students who already have a bachelor's degree in another field and want to pursue a degree in nursing. The traditional degree is for recent high school graduates.

The accelerated degree is a full-time, 16-month program at Manchester’s Fort Wayne campus. The traditional degree is a four-year program that will start with two years at the North Manchester campus before moving to the Fort Wayne campus for advanced work.