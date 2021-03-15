Man hit by taxi on Coliseum Boulevard West

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries this morning after being hit by a taxi, Fort Wayne police said.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Coliseum Boulevard West at 4:05 a.m. and found a man lying in the middle of the road, police said in a statement. It said preliminary information indicated the taxi was headed east on Coliseum when the victim tried to cross the road.

Coliseum Boulevard is closed to all traffic between Goshen and Hillegas roads while investigators process the scene. The driver of the taxi was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with investigators, police said.