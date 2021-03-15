3 escape mobile-home fire

Two adults and a child escaped injury in a mobile home fire Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 7170 Furlong Court and found fire coming from the double-wide mobile home, a statement from the department said. The three inside the home were alerted by neighbors and had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the front of the mobile home was extensively damaged, the statement said. It said investigators believe the fire was started by improper disposal of ashes from a grill.