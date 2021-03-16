FW City Council approves pump station contracts

A pair of contracts worth more than $5 million approved Tuesday by the Fort Wayne City Council are only part of a major pump station project expected to cost between $45 million and $50 million, a City Utilities official said.

In an 8-0 vote, council members approved a pair of engineering services contracts with Wessler Engineering Inc. and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to manage construction of a deep dewatering pump station associated with the deep rock tunnel, also known as the Three Rivers Protection & Overflow Reduction Tunnel.

The station will pump water out of the tunnel and move it to City Utilities' water pollution control plant for treatment once a wet weather event subsides, Mike Kiester, City Utilities engineering manager, told the council.

It will take about three years to build.

Wessler Engineering will be paid about $1.4 million for its services. Jacobs Engineering Group's contract price is about $4.3 million. The firms will work collaboratively to manage the pump station project, Kiester said. Wessler and Jacobs will also be expected to work with the contractors completing construction on the 5-mile-long tunnel.

Construction of a large subterranean tunnel – meant to alleviate sewage overflow into area rivers during substantial rainfall – stems from a 2008 agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency called a “consent decree.” Under that agreement, Fort Wayne must reduce the number of sewer overflows by 90% by 2025.

Tunnel work began in 2018 and MamaJo, the machine used to dig the tunnel itself, began its journey in spring 2019. At more than $188 million, the tunnel is the largest public works project ever undertaken in the city of Fort Wayne.

In other business, the Fort Wayne City Council approved an annual agreement between City Utilities and Fort Wayne Community Schools' Anthis Career Center for concrete restoration work.

It is the 12th year City Utilities has partnered with Anthis to run the program, said John Clark, the utility's deputy director of operations. The contract cost is not to exceed $355,000.

“It's been a great project for both the school and the utility, teaching students and getting them involved in the skilled trades, and getting quality work done for the utility,” Clark said.

Students will take on smaller repairs, including sidewalks, driveway approaches and curbs, as well as some asphalt street repair.

dgong@jg.net