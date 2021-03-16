Bill reforming law enforcement unanimously passes Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bipartisan bill reforming law enforcement and addressing racial injustice is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk after a unanimous vote Tuesday.

The Senate approved House Bill 1006 49-0 after a similar united vote in the House. It is the product of cooperation between legislators, the police community and Black leaders following national unrest last summer.

“This collaboration took a lot of soul-searching and commitment from people this summer,” said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, a Black man. “With the things we went through in this country, to see this type of legislation come down…gives me so much confidence in the future of the state of Indiana.”

The bill was authored by Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, and has several key provisions.

The measure adds de-escalation training under state statute and defines a chokehold -- limiting its use only to defend from deadly force, not when making an arrest. It also makes it a crime for a police officer to purposely cover or turn off his or her body camera.

Other parts of the bill are aimed at bad actors in law enforcement.

The first would require a hiring agency to request the full personnel record of anyone it is considering. The current or former employee must release the records within 10 days. It is meant to identify so-called “wandering officers” who resign before disciplinary action, then shop for a new employer.

Another section would expand when an officer can be decertified. If he or she loses police certification, he or she can never again work as law enforcement in Indiana. Under current law, an officer must have committed a felony or two misdemeanors.

The bill reduces that to just one misdemeanor. And it would also allow decertification for actions that don't rise to the level of a criminal act but are inappropriate.

Funding issues -- including covering the cost of body cameras for the Indiana State Police and grants for local forces, as well as capital improvements at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy -- will be handled in the state budget.

