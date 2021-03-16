Fort Wayne a finalist in All-America City award

Fort Wayne is one of 20 finalists chosen to compete in June for the distinction of being named an All-America City, the National Civic League announced Tuesday.

Fort Wayne submitted its application for consideration in February. The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

The 2021 spotlight for the Award is efforts focused on building equity and resilience. The communities, representing 15 states, range in size from 9,000 residents to over 1.2 million. The Fort Wayne All-America City team will participate in a virtual presentation on June 7.

Fort Wayne was named an All-America City in 1983, 1998 and 2009.