VA to hold vaccine clinic in Angola

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 27 at American Legion Post 31 in Angola, 1760 W. Maumee St.

The clinic will be open by appointment only, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 800-360-8387, ext. 75113.

Any veteran enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System is eligible to receive the vaccine.