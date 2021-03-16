Tuesday, March 16, 2021 2:54 pm
VA to hold vaccine clinic in Angola
The Journal Gazette
The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 27 at American Legion Post 31 in Angola, 1760 W. Maumee St.
The clinic will be open by appointment only, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 800-360-8387, ext. 75113.
Any veteran enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System is eligible to receive the vaccine.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story