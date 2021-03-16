The Journal Gazette
 
    VA to hold vaccine clinic in Angola

    The Journal Gazette

    The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 27 at American Legion Post 31 in Angola, 1760 W. Maumee St.

    The clinic will be open by appointment only, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. To make an appointment, call 800-360-8387, ext. 75113.

    Any veteran enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System is eligible to receive the vaccine.

     

