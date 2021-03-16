Fort Wayne-area jobless rate rises to 4.5% in January

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate ticked up to 4.5% in January, compared to 4.3% in December, according to data released today by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Fort Wayne's metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The local MSA's unemployment rate was 3.3% in January 2020, more than a full percentage point lower than in January. Experts say year-to-year comparisons are the most accurate because they eliminate seasonal variations. The pandemic and its effects on the labor market have upended that conventional wisdom, however.

Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in January, well below the national seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 6.3%. Experts say county and MSA data are too small to make seasonal adjustments.

Adams County was a standout for northeast Indiana, tying with LaGrange County for the lowest unemployment rate in Indiana at 2.7%.

