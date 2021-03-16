Indiana: 568 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials announced today that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 12 additional deaths have been reported.

They said 1,297,213 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents and 852,183 are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes Hoosiers who received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 12,466 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 673,528 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, state health officials said.

To date, 3,188,106 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,185,150 Monday. A total of 8,483,858 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 45 years old and older, along with teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana to meet eligibility requirements.

An indoor mass vaccination clinic is being planned in Gary, at Calumet High School, on March 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added when vaccine becomes available.