Indiana lowers vaccine eligibility to age 45

The Indiana Department of Health has opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers ages 45 and older.

The expansion will now make an additional 412,640 Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, Indiana residents can go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers must show proof of residency to receive the vaccination.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Hoosiers wanting to have an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of nearly 390 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.