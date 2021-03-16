Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:02 am
Lahmeyer Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Lahmeyer Road between St. Joe Center and Stellhorn roads will have lane restrictions today, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A City Utilities Engineering crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
