Verbatim: NIPSCO response to $1.138 million IURC penalty for pipeline violations (March 2021)

NIPSCO issued the following release today:

Ensuring public safety and maintaining a safe natural gas system is absolutely critical and one of the most important responsibilities NIPSCO has as an energy provider.

We acknowledge the fine and pledge to continue correcting any issues pertaining to line locates.

As the largest natural gas provider in Indiana, NIPSCO responds to and completes more than 450,000 requests for natural gas line locates in a single calendar year. The violation addresses 238 instances in which NIPSCO failed to locate or provide an accurate locate for underground utilities when requested by someone doing excavation work.

NIPSCO continues to focus on addressing the root cause of this violation through;

· Continued use and implementation of new pipeline safety management system

· Continued work to ensure our maps and records remain up-to-date

· Increased training and internal process improvements to safely address and identify underground lines.

Additionally, from 2017 to 2019 NIPSCO achieved a 13% reduction in the number of damages to underground lines. We continue to implement a number of industry leading initiatives to engage excavators and the community around damage prevention and natural gas safety. These include robust bi-lingual campaigns for 811 and gas safety, enhanced virtual school programs, prepared construction safety kits, and on-site fire department training.

From 2017 to 2019 NIPSCO has also reduced the number of locating errors by more than 50%.

In 2020, NIPSCO launched its Safe Digging awareness advertising campaign six weeks early in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in more homeowners staying home and completing outdoor projects that required digging. The campaign goals were to increase calls for locates and reduce incidence of hits/damage.

Pipeline safety is a top priority, and NIPSCO is focused on a path forward to ensure the future safety of our communities and employees.