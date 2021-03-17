Driver fleeing traffic stop dies in I-69 crash

A 24-year-old Fort Wayne man fleeing from a traffic stop died this afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on an Interstate 69 exit ramp, Indiana State Police said.

State police at Fort Wayne said a trooper initiated a traffic stop of Kedrin M. Jackson about 12:30 p.m. near the Illinois Road exit for a speeding violation. They said after stopping, but before the trooper exited his patrol car, Jackson fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper tried to pursue Jackson, but his car struck debris in the roadway and flattened a tire, police said.

Jackson drove his SUV north at speeds approaching 110 mph, police said, and attempted to exit the interstate at the Lima Road exit. They said he lost control, ran off the exit ramp and overturned numerous times.

Jackson was ejected from the vehicle, suffering critical injuries, police said. He was treated by a nurse passing by at the scene and by a Fort Wayne police officer until medics arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation. State police were assisted by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County sheriff's department, the Indiana Department of Transportation, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Parker's Wrecker Service.