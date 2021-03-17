The Journal Gazette
 
    June Foellinger Theatre concerts rescheduled

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has rescheduled three concerts scheduled in June at the Foellinger Theatre, citing ongoing COVID-19 concerns:

    • "Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles" is rescheduled for Aug. 1.
    • "Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute" is rescheduled for Aug. 14.
    • Air Supply is rescheduled for June 11, 2022.

    Tickets already purchased for the concerts will be honored at the rescheduled date. Full refunds will be available at point of purchase.

     

