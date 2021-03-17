June Foellinger Theatre concerts rescheduled

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has rescheduled three concerts scheduled in June at the Foellinger Theatre, citing ongoing COVID-19 concerns:

"Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles" is rescheduled for Aug. 1.

"Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute" is rescheduled for Aug. 14.

Air Supply is rescheduled for June 11, 2022.

Tickets already purchased for the concerts will be honored at the rescheduled date. Full refunds will be available at point of purchase.