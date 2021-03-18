Fully vaccinated in county nearly 45,900

The fully vaccinated population in Allen County increased to almost 45,900 residents Thursday as diagnosed COVID-19 cases inched toward 37,000.

Also today, CVS Health announced it will begin administering vaccines to eligible Hoosiers as early as Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Fort Wayne and five other Indiana cities.

Appointments were expected to become available for booking Friday as CVS stores received vaccine shipments, according to a news release. Advanced registration is required at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or at 800-746-7287.

Supply is sourced from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the release said, and CVS will expand to more store locations and communities as supply becomes available.

Indiana has opened vaccination eligibility to residents 45 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents, certain first responders, teachers and school support staff.

A total of 890,159 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, including 45,872 Allen County residents, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

None of Indiana's 92 counties are marked as red or orange on the state's color-coded map gauging the spread of the coronavirus. They instead are either blue or yellow – the lowest levels of spread.

Allen County this week moved from blue to yellow, the second-lowest level.

Local health officials announced 71 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total to 36,955. Deaths remained at 656.

The DeKalb County Health Department added five diagnoses, increasing totals to 3,954 cases and 77 deaths.

Statewide, 675,388 people are known to have had the coronavirus, including 966 new cases the state health department announced.

Deaths statewide increased by 13, to 12,495, the agency said.

About 3.2 million people have taken 8,556,561 COVID-19 tests in Indiana, according to the state.

Testing and vaccination information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

