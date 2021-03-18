Verbatim: FWCS Adjusts In-Person Schedules for ILEARN Testing in April

The following was released on Thursday, March 18, 2021:

Next month, all students in grades 3-8 will be required to take ILEARN, the state's standardized test, in person. To accommodate students in middle school and allow for social distancing, all students currently attending on a blended schedule (Group 1/Group 2) will learn remotely April 19-23. Remote students will attend in person that same week.

By having only the remote students attend in person April 19-23, schools will be able to maintain a safe learning environment with maximum social distancing. Blended students will resume their normal in-person Group 1/Group 2 schedule on April 26.

Students who miss any of portion of the exams during their normal testing window will have to make up the missed portion(s) May 10-14. Remote students will be required to attend in person, as needed.

Remote elementary students will also be required to attend in person on the days they are testing. Schools are currently working on testing schedules to allow remote students to be in the building at the same time as in-person students. Spaces, such as gymnasiums and media centers, will be used to maximize social distancing.

“Our highest priority is providing a safe learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said. “While these changes may not be convenient for all families, we believe this provides the best opportunity to keep students safe during the state's mandatory, in-person testing.”

When students are scheduled to test in person, transportation will be provided as allowed under the FWCS transportation guidelines. All students will be required to wear masks while on FWCS school buses and on FWCS grounds.