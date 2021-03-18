4-month closure for section of Hessen Cassel

Hessen Cassel will close to traffic for four months, beginning Monday, between McKinnie Avenue and Paulding Road during drainage improvements and sidewalk construction, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

Crews will be installing stormwater pipes that will cross the road, Fort Wayne City Utilities said in a statement. It said the construction will improve drainage and add 2.7 miles of sidewalks where there weren't any before.

A detour is planned using South Anthony Boulevard, McKinnie and Paulding. Traffic will be open to residents in the neighborhoods.