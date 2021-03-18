Improvements planned for southwest I-69 interchange

Safety and congestion improvements for the Interstate 69 interchange at Illinois Road/ Indiana 14 are to begin Monday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Plans include realigning the southeast ramp to intersect with Illinois Road/Indiana 14 and removing the northeast and southeast loop ramps, the transportation department said in a statement. It said the new intersection will include a new traffic signal.

The northwest and southeast exit ramps will be widened, which will include removing the barrier wall on Indiana 14 to accommodate the addition of left-turn movements, the statement said. The northeast and southwest acceleration lanes will be extended.

Indiana 14 will be resurfaced from Scott Road to Magnavox Way, with curb and sidewalk work included.

Drivers should plan on temporary lane and shoulder closures while the work is being done, INDOT said. There will be a maximum 14-day closure of the off ramp of I-69 northbound to eastbound Illinois Road scheduled for early May.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.