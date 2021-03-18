Indiana: 966 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 966 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 13 additional deaths have been reported.

They said 1,356,761 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents and 890,159 are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes Hoosiers who received the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 12,495 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 412 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 675,388 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,199,074 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,193,023 Wednesday. A total of 8,556,561 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 45 years old and older, along with teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements. Additional locations and appointments are being added when vaccine becomes available.