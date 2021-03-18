The Journal Gazette
 
    Superior Street lane restrictions extended

    The Journal Gazette

    Intermittent lane restrictions have been extended through April 5 for a portion of Superior Street between Wells and Calhoun streets, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    Crews are installing utility lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

