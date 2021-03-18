Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:43 am
Superior Street lane restrictions extended
The Journal Gazette
Intermittent lane restrictions have been extended through April 5 for a portion of Superior Street between Wells and Calhoun streets, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews are installing utility lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
