    Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:33 am

    Gas-line work to restrict city roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Gas-line work will restrict Fort Wayne roads Friday and Saturday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The roads with lane restrictions are:

    • Broadway between Berry and Wayne streets;
    • Coldwater Road between Stratton Road and Washington Center Road;
    • Lake Avenue between Inwood Drive and Reed Road;
    • Lower Huntington Road between Hickory Creek Drive and Kumfer Avenue;
    • Paulding Road between Radcliffe Drive and St. Henrys Lane.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

