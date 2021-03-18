Thursday, March 18, 2021 11:33 am
Gas-line work to restrict city roads
The Journal Gazette
Gas-line work will restrict Fort Wayne roads Friday and Saturday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The roads with lane restrictions are:
- Broadway between Berry and Wayne streets;
- Coldwater Road between Stratton Road and Washington Center Road;
- Lake Avenue between Inwood Drive and Reed Road;
- Lower Huntington Road between Hickory Creek Drive and Kumfer Avenue;
- Paulding Road between Radcliffe Drive and St. Henrys Lane.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
