Gas-line work to restrict city roads

Gas-line work will restrict Fort Wayne roads Friday and Saturday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The roads with lane restrictions are:

Broadway between Berry and Wayne streets;

Coldwater Road between Stratton Road and Washington Center Road;

Lake Avenue between Inwood Drive and Reed Road;

Lower Huntington Road between Hickory Creek Drive and Kumfer Avenue;

Paulding Road between Radcliffe Drive and St. Henrys Lane.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.