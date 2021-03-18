Wind advisory today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 11 p.m. in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to near 50 mph can be expected.

In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, the advisory lasts until 5 a.m. Friday, and gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible, the weather service said. It said the winds could blow around unsecured objects; tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The weather service urged residents to secure outdoor objects and to use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.