Silver Alert issued for South Bend man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 84-year-old man missing from South Bend since 3:45 a.m. today, state police said.

Robert Spann is 5 feet 5, weighs 165 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396.

Spann is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.