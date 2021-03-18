Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:21 am
Silver Alert issued for Fishers teen
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Fishers girl missing since Wednesday night, state police said.
Sara Longdon is 4 feet 11, weighs 101 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300 or 911.
