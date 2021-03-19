Friday, March 19, 2021 6:27 pm
NCAA men: Oregon State 70, Tennessee 56
The Journal Gazette
In the second upset of this afternoon's play, 12th-seeded Oregon State has defeated fifth-seeded Tennessee 70-56 in their Midwest Region NCAA men's basketball tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Beavers, now 18-12, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the Oklahoma State-Liberty game later today. The Volunteers finish 18-9.
