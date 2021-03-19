Friday, March 19, 2021 6:14 pm
NCAA men: Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60
The Journal Gazette
Eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago has defeated ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 71-60 in their Midwest Region NCAA men's basketball tournament game.
The Ramblers, 25-4, advance to a Sunday game against top-seeded Illinois, which beat Drexel earlier today. The Yellow Jackets finished 17-9.
For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later tonight or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story