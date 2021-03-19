NCAA men: Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60

Eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago has defeated ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 71-60 in their Midwest Region NCAA men's basketball tournament game.

The Ramblers, 25-4, advance to a Sunday game against top-seeded Illinois, which beat Drexel earlier today. The Yellow Jackets finished 17-9.

