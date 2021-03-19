Friday, March 19, 2021 5:44 pm
NCAA men: Baylor 79, Hartford 55
The Journal Gazette
Top-seeded Baylor has defeated 16th-seeded Hartford 79-55 in their South Region NCAA men's basketball tournament game.
The Bears, now 23-2, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the North Carolina-Wisconsin game later today. The Hawks finish 15-9.
