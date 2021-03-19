NCAA men: Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72 (OT)

In the first major upset of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, 15th-seeded Oral Roberts of the Summit League has defeated second-seeded Ohio State of the Big Ten 75-72 in overtime in their South Region game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

The Golden Eagles, now 17-10, advance to a Sunday game against Florida, which defeated Virginia Tech earlier today. The Buckeyes finish 21-10.

