Suspect charged in Feb. 14 slaying; police seek help in finding him

Several hours before Heather Hobbs was found dead in her bed from a single gunshot wound to her head, she called a woman asking her to come over.

The woman wasn't able to come at once. When she knocked on Hobbs' apartment door at Candlelite Court around 1:10 a.m. Feb. 14, there was no answer, but the door was unlocked. Police asked her how Hobbs appeared when she found her. Her answer was "as you see her."

Tykwan Walker, 31, of the 2600 block of Maumee Avenue, was charged Friday with murder and an enhancement count of using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Fort Wayne police are asking for help in finding Walker, who was the subject of a search after Hobbs' death. At that time, police sought Walker and his mother, Debra Smith, 51. Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Several of Walker's family were present when the police arrived, but none told officers that Walker lived with Hobbs in the apartment, according to a probable cause written by homicide detective Jeff Marsee. They refused to speak to detectives, but Walker's cell phone data indicated he called them at 1 a.m., just a few minutes before Hobbs was discovered.

Crime scene detectives found Walker's backpack with a box of .40-caliber ammunition. They found a .40-caliber bullet in a pillow where Hobbs was found, court records said.

The blanket covering Hobbs had bloody handprints on it from moving the blanket around on her body, indicating that someone had disturbed the crime scene before law enforcement arrived, court documents said.

Police found mail belonging to Walker with the Candlelite Court address on it and photos of Hobbs and Walker hanging on the wall. But other items appeared to have been removed, including a memory card missing from a security camera lying on a table.

Neighbors said they'd heard steps on the stairway as though someone was moving up and down the stairs before police arrived, court documents said.