NCAA men: Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53

Sixth-seeded Texas Tech has defeated 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53 in their NCAA South Region men's basketball tournament game.

The Red Raiders, now 18-10, advance to a Sunday game against Arkansas, which defeated Colgate earlier today. The Aggies finish 20-9.

