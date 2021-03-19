Friday, March 19, 2021 3:49 pm
NCAA men: Texas Tech 65, Utah State 53
The Journal Gazette
Sixth-seeded Texas Tech has defeated 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53 in their NCAA South Region men's basketball tournament game.
The Red Raiders, now 18-10, advance to a Sunday game against Arkansas, which defeated Colgate earlier today. The Aggies finish 20-9.
