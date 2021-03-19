Friday, March 19, 2021 3:18 pm
NCAA men: Illinois 78, Drexel 49
The Journal Gazette
Top-seeded Illinois has defeated 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49 in their NCAA Midwest Region men's basketball tournament game in Indianapolis.
The Illini, now 24-6, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the Loyola-Chicago vs. Georgia Tech game later today. The Dragons finish 12-8.
