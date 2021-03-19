Friday, March 19, 2021 3:07 pm
NCAA men: Arkansas 85, Colgate 68
The Journal Gazette
Third-seeded Arkansas has defeated 14th-seeded Colgate 85-68 in their NCAA South Region men's tournament basketball game in Indianapolis.
The Razorbacks, now 23-6, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the Texas Tech-Utah State game later today. The Red Raiders finish 14-2.
