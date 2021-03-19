Friday, March 19, 2021 2:59 pm
NCAA men: Florida 75, Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
The Journal Gazette
Seventh-seeded Florida has defeated 10th-seeded Virginia Tech 75-70 in overtime in their NCAA South Region men's basketball tournament game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Gators, now 15-9, advance to a Sunday game against the winner of the Ohio State-Oral Roberts game later today. Virginia Tech ends 15-7.
